-
It's actually been talked about it for decades, but what do we mean when we say "artificial intelligence" in our time? We hear that history, and talk…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Education says it has received an overwhelming number of applications for a new robotics grant program.The department says…
-
On today's show, taking a critical look at the Tesla's autopilot feature with Consumer Reports, a look back at when we first heard about robots making…
-
Many of today's police cars are outfitted with high tech cameras that can scan license plates across four lanes of traffic. They're designed to help stop…
-
Will We Win the First Beauty Contest with Robot Judges?Probably the cringe-worthiest moment in television last year goes to talk show host Steve Harvey.It was his duty, as host of the 2015 Miss Universe Beauty…
-
From Barry Bonds to Lance Armstrong, professional sports are rife with cheating scandals. On today’s show, we’ll leave the big leagues for a look at…
-
From hospitals to auto-plants, robotics has been embraced by many fields, making work environments safer and more efficient. On today’s show we look to…
-
Football faces increasing criticism as mounting evidence shows the dangers of concussions, in particular undiagnosed concussions.A new telehealth…
-
As computers and robotic machinery grow more sophisticated, there are concerns that automation is making it harder for human workers to compete. But…
-
In Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001 A Space Odyssey, fear of future technologies takes center stage in the form of Hal 9000, the sentient, yet sinister,…