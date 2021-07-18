-
Although the state has regained all the jobs it lost in the Great Recession, many are said to be part-time or lower paying. Still, the U.S. economy seems…
-
The New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies writes a report of their annual survey of the major policy issues and critical questions shaping New…
-
In 1975, Boston firefighters battled more than 400 blazes. Last year, there were only forty. That 90 percent drop reflects a nationwide victory in the…
-
President Obama’s re-election didn’t exactly smooth over implementation of his signature health care law. State governments across the nation maintain a…
-
This year, there’s been a lot more talk about New Hampshire going the route of as the Governor and others explore the idea of private companies running…