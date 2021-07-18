© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Public Housing

  • no_smoking_david_hegarty_0.jpg
    NH News
    Smoking Ban Takes Effect In Manchester's Public Housing
    Non-smokers living in Manchester’s public housing are getting a little more breathing room.A smoking ban goes into effect today for the city’s 1,400…