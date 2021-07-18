-
For anyone looking to buy a home, or who just enjoys dream house hunting on Zillow, it’s no secret that the current housing market is extremely…
-
New Hampshire voters will choose a number of local political leaders, from county officers to state reps, on Nov. 3. Every Friday leading up to the…
-
A new report says sea level rise has already cost New Hampshire more than $15 million in coastal property valuation in recent years.Researchers from…
-
Parts of the state with lower property values may have a harder time building their economies. That’s one of several ideas outlined in the New Hampshire…
-
Second in a three part seriesIt’s possible that the Northern Pass, a 186-mile transmission line Public Service of New Hampshire proposed in 2010, might be…