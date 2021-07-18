-
In remarks delivered at the Festival of Families, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of caring for grandparents and children. Earlier in the day, he spoke at Independence Hall.
-
Since his selection, there’s been intense interest in Pope Francis’s leadership, among Catholics and non-Catholics. And that interest is growing, as he…
-
Pope Benedict the 16th stunned the Catholic world in February by announcing his retirement: the first papal resignation in 700 years. And since the…
-
Catholics held a special mass in Manchester Wednesday night to celebrate the selection of the new pope.Parishioners gathered on short notice at St.…
-
The Diocese of Manchester will hold a special mass at 6 this evening to celebrate the election of a new pope.Bishop Peter Libasci will lead the mass at…
-
Catholic cardinals from around the world are meeting now, as the process of choosing a new leader gets underway at a time of tremendous upheaval for their…