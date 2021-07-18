-
The life of a 'repo man' is always intense; just imagine the stakes on the high seas. On today’s show, we’ll dive into the murky world of maritime "repo…
-
The Six Strike System: An End To Illegal Downloading?On February 25th, the Center for Copyright Information, in cooperation with America's five largest internet service providers, launched a new "six-strike"…
-
TV is big right now. Premium channel series like Mad Men, Girls, and Game of Thrones are the stuff of water cooler and Twitter conversations, leaving…
-
In southern California, Hollywood howls over "piracy" and is pushing for legislation. In the north, Silicon Valley cries foul over what it sees as restrictions on a free and open Internet. The most pressing issue for both may be the huge sums of money each stands to lose.
-
Despite the spectacular congressional flop that was SOPA and PIPA, “piracy” is still a dirty word to most, with file-sharing sites like the Pirate Bay…