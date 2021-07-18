Pete Seeger

-
In Studio Performance: Bluesman Guy Davis
-
Bennett and Perkins are a singer-songwriter duo from New Hampshire's North Country with two CDs under their belts and a new one in process.They stopped by…
-
Emma's Revolution is out with their newest album, Revolution Now.It's been called "vital" and "relevant," and the band is described as, "Beauty, power and…
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 4.28.19Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.28.19Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Times They Are A'Changin'/ Reggie Harris/ Ready to Go/ Reggie Harris MusicMy Baby Drinks Water/ The Mammals/ Sunshiner/…
-
Annie Patterson and Peter Blood performed in studio on The Folk Show on April 29.Annie Patterson and Peter Blood are the authors of much loved songbooks,…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
In Studio Performance: Tom Smith
-
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.1.18Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelFool/ David Francey/ Empty Train/ Laker MusicGood Enough/ Molly Tuttle/ Rise/ Compass RecordsFool's Gold Miner/ After The Flood/…