-
Gorham Paper and Tissue, the last paper plant in the North Country, will soon be operating again – but with far fewer workers...The plant was closed for…
-
For the first time since 2009 a guide to the White Mountains is being printed on paper produced in the North Country.NHPR’s Chris Jensen reports.About…
-
For the first time in more than a decade a paper plant in Gorham – once thought to be dead - is hiring workers.NHPR’s Chris Jensen reports. Just over a…
-
Switching to natural gas at the Gorham Paper and Tissue mill cost about $5.4 million but paid for itself in about four months, says Willis Blevins, the…
-
Patriarch Partners' Plant in Maine Is A Polluter, Report SaysThe Center for Public Integrity has a new report on pollution problems in New England including the Old Town Fuel & Fiber, which is owned by the same…