North Conway Students (& Graduates) Keep Parkland-Inspired Political Momentum RollingLast March, a group of high school seniors in North Conway planned a school walkout after the Parkland shooting. More than 300 students showed up. But now…
On April 20th, 1999, Andy McDonald was 17 years old, taking a math test at Columbine High School in Colorado, when he and his fellow students heard…
After the Parkland shooting last month, Hanover High School junior Dakota Hanchett heard someone at The New York Times had reached out to a teacher at…
It’s not often that a political candidate announces his or her platform, and then is immediately challenged by passionate opponents. But last week,…