-
There are places on the map where the roads end. The Darién Gap, or el Tapon del Darién, is one of them.Plus, how maps change the world.This episode first…
-
It was international news when a small fishing boat was found adrift at sea several hundred miles from the Panama town where it launched, with only one survivor. Now allegations have emerged that weeks earlier, while the men were still alive, an American-based cruise ship saw them, but didn't help.
-
A major expansion of the Panama Canal is fueling the tiny Central American country's economy. Last year, Panama's economy grew by more than 10 percent. But with roughly one-third of the country's people living in poverty, critics say the growth is primarily benefiting a small elite.