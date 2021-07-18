-
While the White Mountains have always been associated with outdoorsy activities, for much of the 19th century, they played a particularly important role…
The Museum of the White Mountains had its Grand Opening this past weekend in Plymouth. Correspondent Sean Hurley spoke with Director Catherine Amidon and…
Wolf Kahn was born in Stuttgart, Germany in 1927 and came to the United States when he was 12-years-old. He later served in the Navy during WWII, and in…
For this Memorial Day we wanted to tell you about a unique art installation at the New Hampshire National Guard headquarters in Concord.It’s a series of…
Richard Diebenkorn's studio stood next to the Pacific Ocean, but he was more interested in light than water. For 20-plus years, Diebenkorn worked on 145 paintings — incandescent, geometric canvases that captured the soft, pale light of Southern California.