COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord. As of Thursday, the state says there are 49 active cases of…
Dartmouth-Hitchcock is working to stem the spread of scabies at its Lebanon facility. The infectious but non-fatal skin condition has been found in two…
The number of cases of fungal meningitis in New Hampshire now stands at six. Public health officials today announced two more cases of the infection.The…
Four more cases of hepatitis C have been confirmed stemming from an outbreak at Exeter Hospital’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab. That brings the total to 31…
After a lifetime of health challenges, the last thing Katrina wanted to hear was that she’d contracted Hepatitis C. “I was devastated,” says the 41-year…