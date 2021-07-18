-
Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act began on Wednesday, but consumers are more confused than ever given the uncertainty over healthcare policy in…
The federal government says more than 10,000 Granite Staters signed up for insurance on Healthcare.gov in the first four weeks of open enrollment.A total…
This weekend marks the last chance for Granite Staters to sign up for insurance through Healthcare.gov.To avoid a tax penalty, people have to purchase a…
Saturday marked the beginning of the second round of open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. And in New Hampshire that means a…
A new data set gives a bird’s eye view of New Hampshire’s uninsured residents – and how they stand to gain health coverage under the Affordable Care…
One of the new insurers set to begin offering plans on New Hampshire’s health care exchange next year announced its rates Thursday.Maine Community Health…