Mental Health In Depth

About half of all Americans in prison have a severe mental illness, according to the American Psychiatric Association. The numbers are even higher for…
New Hampshire Hospital CEO Lori Shibinette says the state needs to tackle the question of how to treat severely mentally ill and violent patients.…
In Depth: N.H. Hospital, Community Mental Health Care, & The Path To StabilityOur series on mental health in New Hampshire concludes with a look at the role of the state psychiatric hospital in responding to crises, and at what…
The Exchange: In-Depth: It's only in recent years that New Hampshire has begun to seriously address the mental health needs of children. Under a 2016 law,…
The Exchange: In-DepthOur series continues with a look at the criminal justice system. Many incarcerated Americans are behind bars due to some form of…
In the first of our four-day In-Depth series, The Exchange explored whether mental health care in New Hampshire has improved since the state agreed to…
John Broderick has spoken at more than 80 schools and driven some 46,000 miles as co-chair of the Campaign to Change Direction NH.He urges teens to know…
The Exchange: In-Depth. Our series continues with a focus on children. Research shows many cases of mental illness begin by age 14 and that addressing…
The Exchange: In-DepthOn the first of our four-day series, we get an overview of mental health care in New Hampshire, including efforts to bolster the…
Under a legal settlement in 2013, the state of New Hampshire was obligated to make improvements in how it cares for people with mental illness – finding…