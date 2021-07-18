-
A committee of lawmakers, health and insurance officials studying the future of New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion voted unanimously on Wednesday to…
LexiGerkin is 14 years old. She has a number of complex disabilities and medical conditions, and she’s been without nursing for four months. And Lexi’s…
There is this monthly meeting that is typically as bureaucratic as it sounds: the Governor’s Commission on Medicaid Care Management. But last month,…
An unexpected surge in Medicaid enrollments during the past six months is putting pressure on the state’s budget.Medicaid has seen its enrollment jump by…
The transition of New Hampshire's Medicaid program to what’s called ‘managed care’ was supposed to be phased in over three years.First, private companies…
It’s been a little more than 100 days since the state of New Hampshire dramatically re-shaped its biggest program. On December 1st, traditional Medicaid…
You would think that the commissioner of the state’s largest agency has one of the biggest to-do lists of the year, and for Health and Human Services…
The state's long-coming transition to what's called Medicaid managed care takes a big step Wednesday, when most of the state’s 130,000 Medicaid recipients…
Whether it’s the debate over expanding Medicaid or the struggle to improve mental health services, his department has seen its share of challenges lately,…
A group of developmentally disabled residents is taking the state to court over a proposed plan to transition coordination of their treatment to private…