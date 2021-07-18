Mary Chapin Carpenter

-
NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 6.21.15Tuesday, June 23>>>Keb’Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com>>>Susie Burke w/ the Seldom Playrights…
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelMaggie/ Tanglefoot/ Dance Like Flames/ Borealis RecordsThe Banks Are Made of Marble/ Runa/ Current Affairs/…
Wednesday, June 17<<< Neko Case and Jennifer O’Connor, Prescott Park, 7 p.m. www.prescottpark.orgThursday, June 18>>>Erica Brown Bluegrass Connection at…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.28.13Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label Old, Old House/ Hit And Run Bluegrass/ Beauty Fades/ Hit and Run Bluegrass Yesterday's Wine/ George Jones and Merle Haggard/…
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelYour Long Journey/ Red Molly/ Light In The Sky/ Red MollyThe Lily & The Rose/ Battlefield Band/ Line Up/ Temple RecordsThen So…