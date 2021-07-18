-
This week, Taylor Quimby, host of the NHPR podcast Patient Zero, is bringing us “Tick season:” straightforward advice on tick-borne disease. Today, in the…
-
House lawmakers worked on a bill Monday that would require more insurance coverage for tick-borne disease testing – focusing on more than just Lyme…
-
Maine Saw Record Lyme Cases In 2019The state of Maine saw a record number of Lyme disease cases last year, according to preliminary data released this week.Officials estimate there were…
-
Governor Chris Sununu wants federal regulators to speed up approval of new tick repellants and other products that could help prevent Lyme Disease in the…
-
New Hampshire residents have long known the risks of contracting diseases like Lyme and West Nile from a tick or mosquito bite, but a recent report from…
-
New research shows that illnesses carried by ticks and mosquitos are on the rise. We talk about why these creatures are carrying more disease, and what…
-
On Thursday, June 7th, we will take a look at the rise in insect-borne illnesses, and how environmental and human factors are influencing insect…
-
We get the latest on N.H. tick populations, health precautions, and research. 2017 is predicted to be a banner year for ticks - meaning more risk for all…
-
Tick numbers are down in some areas, but experts warn against letting your guard down.Despite headlines forecasting a bumper year for ticks, UNH Extension…
-
The sun is out—but ticks are too. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is reminding people to take precautions against getting…