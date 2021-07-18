© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Lyle "Rusty" Bulis

  • North Country
    North Country Republican Rep. Bulis Loses Seat In Recount
    After a recount Thursday, Republican incumbent Lyle “Rusty” Bulis lost his seat in Grafton District 1, to another Republican Ralph Doolan.Both are from…