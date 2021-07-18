-
Gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes is running ads on Facebook that claim “he isn't taking corporate PAC or LLC contributions, so the public can be sure…
Gov. Chris Sununu's reelection campaign raised almost half a million dollars over the past six months.That haul was made easier by Sununu's veto of a bill…
The New Hampshire Senate voted Thursday to keep campaign contributions flowing from LLCs, but moved to tighten restrictions on political advertising.…
A Democratic senator from Concord is hoping to close a so-called loophole in New Hampshire’s election laws that he says undermines the state’s limits on…
About 120,000 Granite Staters -- almost 10 percent of the state’s population -- are members of an LLC, or Limited Liability Corporation. But too many LLCs…