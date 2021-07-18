-
The N.H. Liquor Commission says it is going to build new stores along Interstate 95, aiming to capitalize on the highway’s steady stream of motorists.The…
Top Shelf: Tito’s Beats Out Hennessy For Best Selling Liquor in N.H.Pour a little out for Hennessy. Tito’s Handmade Vodka outpaced the popular cognac brand as the top selling spirit at New Hampshire’s state-run liquor…
Looking back on my past two years as a single person fitfully dating in New Hampshire, I don’t actually remember most of the first dates I’ve been on. I…
After receiving allegations about potential money laundering taking place at state-run New Hampshire liquor stores, Gov. Chris Sununu says the source of…
New Hampshire House lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday on a bill that would legalize home liquor distilling.Booze enthusiasts are currently allowed…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission set an all-time sales record of $698.2 million during the 2017 fiscal year. That’s an increase of 2.92 percent, or…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission says it posted record sales of $642 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30.Officials say that marks an increase…
Senate President Chuck Morse has called for a review of the state liquor commission’s $2.5 million settlement with a Nashua-based warehouse company.The…
New Hampshire's top liquor enforcement officer is telling consumers not to bother looking for powdered alcohol at the state's liquor stores.Lawmakers in…
State To Pay Company $2.5M To Settle Liquor Contract DisputeThe state has agreed to pay $2.5 million to a company that sued over a liquor warehousing contract, saying the liquor commission violated bidding…