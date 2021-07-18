© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

lightning

  • Lightning-by-Qualsiasi-on-flickr.jpg
    Something Wild
    Something Wild: What Makes Summer Thunderstorms Happen?
    Dave Anderson
    ,
    Today’s topic is thunderstorms. Summer in NH brings those triple H days – hazy, hot, and humid! On days like those there’s nothing more welcome than the…
  • 15380452696_a8287508cd_h.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    10.9.14: What Happens When You Survive A Lightning Strike & The Truth About Amazon Women
    Tesla cars…Louis Vuitton luggage…Philippe Patek watches…luxury brands are selling well. How about a $10,000 cell phone? On today’s show, we’ll learn about…
  • 01-cloud-to-ground-lightning-los-lunas-nm-670.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Tim Samaras Was Chasing More Than Just Tornadoes
    Veteran storm chaser Tim Samaras was one of 14 people killed when tornadoes ripped through El Reno Oklahoma last Friday. Tim, his son Paul Samaras and…
  • lightning_MM7535_001.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Chasing Lightning
    Virginia Prescott
    ,
    Produced with Emma RuddockHow do you capture something on film that takes place in 200 milliseconds? Answer: Not easily. For the past six years, our guest…