-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.12.17MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
Folk Music and Dance Calendar 10.25.15Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.comEvery Tuesday>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone…
-
Folk Show CalendarSaturday, November 30>>>Le Vent du Nord at the Peterborough Players Theater ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-827-2905, www.pfmsconcerts.org>>> Crunchy…
-
NHPR Folk Calendar 11.17.13Wednesday, November 20>>>Great Big Sea at the Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com 207-935-7292>>>Living…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label/All Along The Watchtower/ Bob Dylan/ The Best Of Bob Dylan/ SonyMoonstruck/ The Henry Girls/ December Moon/ Beste…