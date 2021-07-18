© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Latin America

  • National
    Cruise Ship Didn't Aid Drifting Boat, Passengers Say
    Greg Allen
    ,
    It was international news when a small fishing boat was found adrift at sea several hundred miles from the Panama town where it launched, with only one survivor. Now allegations have emerged that weeks earlier, while the men were still alive, an American-based cruise ship saw them, but didn't help.
  • Tourists visit the San Felipe neighborhood in Panama City in December 2011. Panama is experiencing record economic growth, but many fear the benefits aren't trickling down to the poor.
    National
    Panama Booms While Poor Watch From Afar
    Jason Beaubien
    ,
    A major expansion of the Panama Canal is fueling the tiny Central American country's economy. Last year, Panama's economy grew by more than 10 percent. But with roughly one-third of the country's people living in poverty, critics say the growth is primarily benefiting a small elite.
  • A woman looks over vegetables in Carulla Supermarket in Bogota, Colombia. The country, which plays host this weekend to the Summit of the Americas, is a rising star in the region. Foreign investment has quadrupled over the past decade, and it has a new free-trade agreement with the U.S.
    National
    After Taint Of Drugs, Colombia Reinvents Itself
    Juan Forero
    ,
    The country once associated with drug lords is now increasingly seen as a rising star in South America — stable, diplomatically engaged and a magnet for foreign investment. It's hosting the Summit of the Americas — and President Obama — this weekend.
  • The Panama Canal is undergoing its biggest overhaul since it was opened nearly a century ago. A third channel is being built, which will allow more and larger ships to pass through.
    National
    An Upgrade, And Bigger Ships, For The Panama Canal
    Jason Beaubien
    ,
    The Panama Canal is getting its first major overhaul since it was opened nearly a century ago. The massive construction project will add a third channel that will permit many more ships, and much larger ones, to take the shortcut between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
  • People walk past a Falklands War memorial in Ushuaia, Argentina, on Sunday. Some Argentines want Britain to give up the Falkland Islands, which Argentina tried to take over in a bloody war in 1982.
    National
    30 Years On, Argentina Still Claims Falklands
    Juan Forero
    ,
    Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands 30 years ago Monday, touching off a short but bloody war with Britain. Argentina lost, and the islands in the frigid South Atlantic stayed under British control. However, Argentina still claims the islands.
  • Pope Benedict meets with Fidel Castro in Havana on Wednesday as he wraps up his three-day visit to Cuba. A large crowd turned out for the Mass, though the pope did not meet with dissidents.
    All Things Considered
    Pope Meets Fidel Castro, Wraps Up Visit To Cuba
    Nick Miroff
    ,
    In the last public event of his three-day visit to the island, Pope Benedict XVI called on Cuba, and the world, to change and choose a path of "love, reconciliation and brotherhood." Benedict met with Fidel Castro before departing the island — but did not meet with dissidents.
  • All Things Considered
    Cruising Over Colombia In A Plane From Another Era
    Juan Forero
    ,
    DC-3 planes transported American troops in World War II. One of them hangs in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington. Yet this aircraft is still in daily use and is the most reliable means of transport in remote parts of Colombia.