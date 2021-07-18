Latin America

-
It was international news when a small fishing boat was found adrift at sea several hundred miles from the Panama town where it launched, with only one survivor. Now allegations have emerged that weeks earlier, while the men were still alive, an American-based cruise ship saw them, but didn't help.
-
A major expansion of the Panama Canal is fueling the tiny Central American country's economy. Last year, Panama's economy grew by more than 10 percent. But with roughly one-third of the country's people living in poverty, critics say the growth is primarily benefiting a small elite.
-
The country once associated with drug lords is now increasingly seen as a rising star in South America — stable, diplomatically engaged and a magnet for foreign investment. It's hosting the Summit of the Americas — and President Obama — this weekend.
-
The Panama Canal is getting its first major overhaul since it was opened nearly a century ago. The massive construction project will add a third channel that will permit many more ships, and much larger ones, to take the shortcut between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
-
Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands 30 years ago Monday, touching off a short but bloody war with Britain. Argentina lost, and the islands in the frigid South Atlantic stayed under British control. However, Argentina still claims the islands.
-
In the last public event of his three-day visit to the island, Pope Benedict XVI called on Cuba, and the world, to change and choose a path of "love, reconciliation and brotherhood." Benedict met with Fidel Castro before departing the island — but did not meet with dissidents.
-
Cruising Over Colombia In A Plane From Another EraDC-3 planes transported American troops in World War II. One of them hangs in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington. Yet this aircraft is still in daily use and is the most reliable means of transport in remote parts of Colombia.