© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Joshua Bell

  • josh bell large.JPG
    Word of Mouth
    Joshua Bell
    Virginia Prescott
    ,
    A few years ago, violin virtuoso Joshua Bell set up as a busker at D.C. subway station. The former child prodigy whose concert performances command…