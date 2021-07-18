© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Jonathan Edwards

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7.2.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBlue Skies/ Jim Kweskin/ Lives Again/ Mountain RailroadFavorite Shirt/ Natalia Zukerman/ Brand New Frame/ Weasel…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5/7/17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThis Old Man/ Pete Seeger/ American Folk, Game & Activity Songs for Children/ Smithsonian FolkwaysDid You Hear John Hurt?/ Tom…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 11.29.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelDelicate Balance / TR Ritchie/ Wild Horses/ Apex RecordsMidnight On the Water/ Mark O'Connor/ Midnight on the Water/ Sony…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 1.11.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Friday, January 16>>>James Keelaghan w/ Barbara Kessler & Emilia Antoniades opening at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ Marblehead, MA ~ 8pm ~ 781-631-8987…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 1.4.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Friday, January 9>>>Dana & Susan Robinson at the Tillotson Center ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.orgSaturday, January 10>>>Frank Solivan…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 11/9/14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Monday, November 10>>>Ani DiFranco at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 207-935-7292 www.stonemountainartscenter.comTuesday, November 11>>>Ani…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Calendar 11.2.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Wednesday, November 5>>>Steep Canyon Rangers at the Lebanon Opera House ~ Lebanon, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-448-0400, www.lebanonoperahouse.orgThursday, November…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Calendar
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Monday, May 13 >>>The Fretless at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH, ~ 7pm ~ www.gnwca.org 603-237-9302, 603-246-8998 Friday, May 17 >>>Delbert…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 4.21.13
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Thursday, April 25 >>>The Jammin’ Divas at the Flying Goose Pub ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm ~603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose.com Friday, April 26 >>> The Stray…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Calendar 3.3.13
    Musicians Wednesday, March 6 >>>Full Set (Irish) at the Skye Theater ~ South Carthage, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.necelticarts.com 207-562-4445 Friday, March 8…
Load More