Two former presidential hopefuls are returning to New Hampshire to urge the current crop of candidates to bridge the divide between Republicans and…
Polling supervisors describe turnout as steady as the primary gets underway. The early birds were waiting outside the Cawley Middle School when the polls…
Mitt Romney spent his Monday focusing vote-rich southern New Hampshire. He started at a chamber of commerce breakfast Nashua, where a comment he made…
Robocall Revenge and the Hidden Branding in Campaign SignsFor those who revel in political swag and campaign catering, the New Hampshire primary is a perfect opportunity to socialize with like-minded supporters…
Tonight, all eyes are on Iowa. Tomorrow, they will shift to New Hampshire. The presidential candidates never fail to remind Granite State voters of the…
Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman is the only high-profile candidate not fighting it out in Iowa. Campaigning in Pembroke this morning, Huntsman suggested…
Most presidential hopefuls see a strong showing in the N.H. primary as important. For republican Jon Huntsman, it is essential. The former Utah Governor…
Former Utah Governor and Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman. He’s touting himself as the only candidate with real foreign policy experience,…
Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman says energy security would be a driving force behind his administration. Huntsman laid out a three-part…
Following former Governor John Sununu's endorsement of Mitt Romney, the Huntsman campaign released a public letter to Sununu. The letter begins with:"Over…