International

Transracial adoption, or adoption outside of one's own race or ethnic group, has continued to grow in the U.S. in the last fifity years. We talk with…
The vote was 52 percent to 48 percent in favor of leaving the EU. Global markets are down in the wake of the news. Prime Minister David Cameron, who advocated remaining in the EU, says he will resign.
New Hampshire Businesses Not Yet Seeing Tangible Deals From Turkey Trade MissionNew Hampshire's economy has yet to see tangible benefits from Gov. Maggie Hassan's trade trip to Turkey last year, which state officials and businesses…
After Walter Scott was fatally shot by a South Carolina police officer last month, his family speculated he fled the police because he feared going back…
The New Hampshire-based husband and brother-in-law of a pregnant Sudanese woman say they're hoping they can still secure her freedom, even though a key…
Activism and innovation among Greeks started long before that country's debt crisis. In 2002, an Athens community fed up by slow and expensive service set…
A new book by a Dartmouth professor explores the changing world of advances in technology, medicine, and marketing and the greater role that developing…
We sit down with Marco Werman, host of the Public Radio program “The World”. This summer he came to New Hampshire, promoting his new film about Senegalese…
Tariffs, quotas, import-limiting regulations are all on the rise, with countries increasingly trying to boost their own economies. Lawmakers in the U.S.…
