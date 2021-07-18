-
Necessity isn't always the mother of invention: some of our most important ideas arise out of moments of playful exploration. We talk with Steven Johnson,…
We're talking with the author of a new book on the unlikely ways in which inventors think up groundbreaking ideas.GUEST: Pagan Kennedy, author of the new…
For the past 27 years the editors of Popular Science have identified products and technologies designed to change our world. On today’s show we’ll review…
Among the things we take for granted in today’s America is knowing the time, which makes transportation, business and national events possible. This,…
A Bicycle Built From Bamboo: Can It Get This Alabama Town Back On Track?Lance Rake is Professor of Industrial Design at the University of Kansas and the creative force behind “The Semester Bicycle,” a sleek and durable bike…
New Hampshire is producing young programmers and designers looking to start their own video game business. And the trick is getting them to stay in the…
This Saturday, Virginia will be hosting TEDx Amoskeag Millyard… a satellite TED event at the Millyard in Manchester. The theme is co-innovation, and the…
Icons of creativity like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg are romanticized as lone wolves, toiling alone deep into the night on ideas that one day change…
Fast Company’s annual list of the world’s 50 Most Innovative Companies included many of the usual suspects: Apple, Facebook and Google all made the list.…