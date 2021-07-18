-
In recent years, U.S. retailers, including Target and Neiman-Marcus, have been hit by huge data breaches – with hackers gaining access to the personal…
The State Attorney General’s office announced today that more than 43,000 TD Bank customers in New Hampshire are at risk of identity theft. The bank can’t…
It's not just people who have to worry about identity theft. Businesses are also vulnerable, and there are a lot of schemers out there, some of them quite clever.
Thousands of foster kids are released from the system at age 18 only to realize that they are thousands of dollars in fraudulent debt. It can take years…