Winnipesaukee Ice-Out Continues Trending Earlier Amid Climate ChangeThis week's ice-out on Lake Winnipesaukee is part of a trend toward earlier spring thaws in New Hampshire due to climate change.The lake was declared…
The state is out with a first-of-its-kind report on the health of New Hampshire’s lakes, showing the effects of climate change, population growth and a…
It’s the unofficial start of spring in New Hampshire – as Lake Winnipesaukee has been declared ice-free.In keeping with tradition, a spotter plane with…
New Hampshire's frozen lakes and ponds are starting to thaw as winter winds down, and state officials want citizens to send in their observations of local…
Wednesday marked "ice-out" on Lake Winnipesaukee – the day when the cruise boat Mount Washington can safely reach all of its ports.It's pretty standard…
It's another sign of spring in New Hampshire: Lake Winnipesaukee is ice-free.Dave Emerson, of Emerson Aviation, made the declaration Wednesday morning.…
"Ice-out" was officially declared on Lake Winnipesaukee on Thursday, in another traditional sign of springtime.The yearly marker occurs when the M/S Mount…
The man who officially declares the annual ice-out of Lake Winnipesaukee says this year’s announcement could be a record-setter.Dave Emerson of Emerson…