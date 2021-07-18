-
NHPR's Casey McDermott hosts the Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup. New Hampshire was hit with a lawsuit over its new limits on chemicals in drinking…
A former New Hampshire police officer has been sentenced to 90 days in jail in connection to what prosecutors called an illegal search of a convicted…
Former Claremont Police Officer Ian Kibbe entered a plea agreement in Sullivan County Superior Court on Monday, pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges…
A Sullivan County judge has set a December trial date for former Claremont police officer Ian Kibbe.Kibbe is facing several charges relating to allegedly…
Former Claremont Police Officer Ian Kibbe appeared briefly in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport Monday in connection with multiple charges…
A former Claremont police officer has been arrested following a criminal investigation by the state Attorney General’s office. Ian Kibbe, a 30 year-old…