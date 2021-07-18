Hudson Harding

-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 12.17.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelIf We Make it Through December/ Laurie Lews ad Tom Rozum/ Winters Grace/ Signature SoundsCool of the Day Sally Rogers and…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelIf We Make it Through December/ Laurie Lews ad Tom Rozum/ Winters Grace/ Signature SoundsCool of the Day Sally Rogers and…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 12.3.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelGallows Pole /Willie Watson/ Folksinger Vol. 2/ AconyTwelve Gates to the City/ Bruce Cockburn/ Bone On Bone/ True NorthWhen My…