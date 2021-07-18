© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

House Concert

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music Calendar 2/15/21
    Kate McNally
    ,
    NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etcFebruary 15, 2021 editionMany virtual event announcements have short lead-times.…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 7.14.19
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Music and Dance Calendar 6.16.19
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 8.12.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    >>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 10/23/16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover,…