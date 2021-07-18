-
During the height of the pandemic, independent doctors sometimes filled a third of emergency room shifts at Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin…
Before COVID-19 struck last year, the 18-bed ICU at Portsmouth Regional Hospital was already a busy place, full of post-surgery patients and emergency…
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state is trending downward, giving hospital staff some relief after seeing record patient numbers…
New Hampshire hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients than at any other point in the pandemic. As of Thursday morning, 248 confirmed COVID-19 patients…
Rather than watch as a nearby health system financially collapsed, Concord Hospital officials felt compelled to act.“Folks have thought (about this) very…
Every great mystery begins with a first clue.For NHPR listener Hannah Robinson it was a series of letters in the mail.“I started receiving mail…
Two Seacoast hospitals have signed an agreement to become part of the Massachusetts General Hospital network.Exeter Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass…
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering setting aside $38 million to address an ongoing dispute over payments to hospitals in a move that could put…
It’s been 100 days since Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, knocking out power for much of the island — including to major suppliers of IV solutions…
At the first of two public forums Wednesday night in Manchester, the heads of Elliot and Southern New Hampshire Health Systems took questions on what…