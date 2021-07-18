-
A group of recovery centers from all across New Hampshire met with top state officials on Wednesday to plead for more funding, saying the state has placed…
It was significant news when Hope for New Hampshire announced in February it was closing four of its five recovery centers around the state. Hope was one…
State officials are working on a deal to secure funding for drug recovery services in Sullivan County. That’s after the major provider in the region, Hope…
New Recovery Center Seeks to Open at Old Concord Site of Hope for NHA new non-profit organization wants to open an addiction recovery center in Concord–in space that was only recently occupied by a different drug abuse…
As next Tuesday’s town meeting day approaches, the N.H. Senate sides with the Secretary of State over who has the power to reschedule town meetings. The…
The Executive Council unanimously approved $600,000 for Manchester-based Hope for New Hampshire Recovery Wednesday, despite a recent audit finding the…
More than half a million dollars in new state funding for a major operator of recovery centers is up in the air ahead of a key Executive Council vote…
A state audit of one of the largest operators of drug recovery centers in New Hampshire has pointed to multiple problems with the organization's financial…