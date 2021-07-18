Heather Maloney

-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.25.18Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelAll For Me Grog/ Louis Killen, Jeff Warner, Gerret Warner, Fud Benson/ Classic Maritime Music / Smithsonian FolkwaysEarly/ Ed…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5.31.15Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBad Liquor/ Kitty Amaral/ Fiddle Gems/ String DreamsThe Scolding Wife/ Deb Flanders/ The Female Highwayman/ Deb FlandersFollow…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.14.14Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Final Trawl/ The Tannahill Weavers/ Dancing Feet/ Green LinnetMr. and Mrs. Noah/ Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen/…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.23.14Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe First Song Is For You/ Tom Paxton/ Comedians & Angels/ Appleseed RecordsFisherman's Blues/ Young Dubliners/ Red/ Om Town…
-
Folk Show Playlist 5.5.13Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label Lazarus/ The Short Sisters/ Downsized/ Black Socks Press The Beauty Way/ Lucy Kaplansky/ Reunion/ Red House Man Of Constant…
-
Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label Lazarus/ The Short Sisters/ Downsized/ Black Socks Press The Beauty Way/ Lucy Kaplansky/ Reunion/ Red House Man Of Constant…