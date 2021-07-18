© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Heather Maloney

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.25.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelAll For Me Grog/ Louis Killen, Jeff Warner, Gerret Warner, Fud Benson/ Classic Maritime Music / Smithsonian FolkwaysEarly/ Ed…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5.31.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBad Liquor/ Kitty Amaral/ Fiddle Gems/ String DreamsThe Scolding Wife/ Deb Flanders/ The Female Highwayman/ Deb FlandersFollow…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.14.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Final Trawl/ The Tannahill Weavers/ Dancing Feet/ Green LinnetMr. and Mrs. Noah/ Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen/…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.23.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe First Song Is For You/ Tom Paxton/ Comedians & Angels/ Appleseed RecordsFisherman's Blues/ Young Dubliners/ Red/ Om Town…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 5.5.13
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label Lazarus/ The Short Sisters/ Downsized/ Black Socks Press The Beauty Way/ Lucy Kaplansky/ Reunion/ Red House Man Of Constant…
  • Folk Show
