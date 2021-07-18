-
In Studio Performance: Wendy Keith and Her Alleged BandWendy Keith and Her Alleged Band joined The Folk Show for an in-studio performance at NHPR. Wendy is a veteran singer-songwriter and recording artist and…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 6.26.16Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelScots Irish/ Nell Robinson and the Rose/ Of No Man's Land/ Compass RecordsWhen First I Came to Caledonia/ Ten Strings and a…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSkipping Stones/ The Onlies/ Long Before Light The Onlies BandShingle by Shingle/ Eric Bibb/ An Evening With Eric Bibb/ MC…
-
Folk Show Playlist 12.8.13Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBeg And Borrow/ Mike And Ruthy/ The Honeymoon Agenda/ Humble AbodeOld Friends/ Terry Allen/ This One's For Him: A Tribute To Guy…