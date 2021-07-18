-
A group of more than 30 residents of Woodstock have joined together to sue a new gun range, alleging that it’s a public nuisance and potential safety…
In Quiet Woodstock, New Gun Range Has Neighbors Concerned About NoiseA new shooting range slated to formally open this weekend is raising fears about noise in the town of Woodstock, New Hampshire.Opponents, though, appear…
Some Democrats in the statehouse want to make it easier to sue local gun ranges for noise violations. The proposed bill would repeal a 2004 law that…