A 24 turbine wind-farm in Groton has reached a settlement with the state Fire Marshal in a dispute over fire codes.The office of the fire marshal says…
For the second year in a row, voters in the Newfound region have used town-meeting day to voice their disapproval of proposed wind development in the…
At town meeting this year, a handful of towns in the Newfound Lake region, and elsewhere, will take up questions related to wind farms. Many of these…
The developer of the proposed 23-turbine Wild Meadows wind farm has announced that it will put the project on hold. IberdrolaRenewables says it will focus…
It will be almost another year before state regulators decide whether to revoke the certificate of a 24 turbine wind farm in Groton.The Groton wind farm…