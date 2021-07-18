Greenland shootings

-
One Year After Police Chief's Death, Memorial Fund Continues Service LegacyOne year ago today, Greenland Police Chief Michael Maloney was killed in the line of duty as he tried to execute a search warrant. Not long after his…
The name of Greenland Police Chief Michael Maloney will be added to a national memorial for fallen officers in Washington, D.C.The Greenland Police…
Bitter Day for Law EnforcementThe reverberations of last night’s shooting in Greenland reach far beyond the town, out past the Seacoast region.Many police officers, state troopers,…
The sign outside Greenland’s Town Offices reads, “Our condolences to the Maloney Family.” Early this morning The flags were already flying at half staff…
Details Slowly Emerging In Greenland ShootingsThe shootings in Greenland remain under investigation. Law enforcement say the shooter that killed Chief Michael Maloney and wounded four others was 29…