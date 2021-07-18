© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Greenland shootings

    NH News
    One Year After Police Chief's Death, Memorial Fund Continues Service Legacy
    One year ago today, Greenland Police Chief Michael Maloney was killed in the line of duty as he tried to execute a search warrant. Not long after his…
    NH News
    Fallen Greenland Police Chief's Name To Be Added To National Memorial
    The name of Greenland Police Chief Michael Maloney will be added to a national memorial for fallen officers in Washington, D.C.The Greenland Police…
    NH News
    Bitter Day for Law Enforcement
    The reverberations of last night’s shooting in Greenland reach far beyond the town, out past the Seacoast region.Many police officers, state troopers,…
    NH News
    Greenland Reels In Wake Of Shootings
    Roger Wood
    ,
    The sign outside Greenland’s Town Offices reads, “Our condolences to the Maloney Family.” Early this morning The flags were already flying at half staff…
    NH News
    Details Slowly Emerging In Greenland Shootings
    Brady Carlson
    ,
    The shootings in Greenland remain under investigation. Law enforcement say the shooter that killed Chief Michael Maloney and wounded four others was 29…