A taxpayer-funded eco-business program is paying off for New Hampshire. The Green Launching Pad at the University of New Hampshire has given grants to…
Several new startups are connecting people who need a car with strangers who want to make a few extra bucks renting theirs out. Wheelz is one such peer-to-peer car-sharing company. The Silicon Valley startup is gaining traction on college campuses in the Bay Area.
America's Funeral Industry Sees New LifeWith demand for cremation, secular services, and environmentally friendly burials rising, funeral directors are adapting what could be called new…