-
All State House lobbyists got a first-of-its-kind letter from leaders of the New Hampshire House and Senate last week, detailing the Legislature’s sexual…
-
Gene Chandler is back as Speaker of the New Hampshire House.After two rounds of secret ballots and one caucus meeting Thursday, Chandler won the majority…
-
Governor Sununu says this year’s budget process has kept him busy meeting with Republicans, talking to lawmakers one-on-one, and trying to stick with the…
-
House lawmakers are considering a measure that aims to create guidelines for election officials to judge a voters domicile. And the secretary of state’s…
-
Republican Representative Laurie Sanborn has dropped from the race to lead the House. She cites recent health concerns of her husband, state senator Andy…
-
We're sitting down with a panel of House and Senate leaders to look back on the year in the legislature. It was a year of victories for supporters of…
-
Hikers could be charged for their rescues even if they didn’t do anything wrong under a bill being filed by the NH House’s top republican.Currently much…
-
It's called Organization Day at the Statehouse - it's the day lawmakers are sworn in, leaders are elected, and, as they say, the future is yet…