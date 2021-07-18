gay marriage

-
Senate lawmakers are considering a bill to ban conversion therapy for minors. The controversial practice aims to convert people from being gay.At a public…
-
Portsmouth will host its first Pride festival this weekend. Festival organizers say the festival has been in the works since early winter. Now that the…
-
"The nature of injustice is that we may not always see it in our own times," Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote after recounting the legal struggles faced by same-sex partners.
-
Concord Monitor Reporter Clay Wirestone has been writing about his experience as a gay parent. He’s authored a series of articles about the process he and…