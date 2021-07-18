© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Garnet Rogers

    Folk Show
    In Studio Performance: Chris Pahud
    Kate McNally
  • Folk Show
    Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.16.18
    Kate McNally
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.27.16
    Kate McNally
    >>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.16.15
    Kate McNally
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelPretty Polly/ Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn/ Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn/ New RounderRailroad Boy/ Nikki Talley/ Out from the…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 6.15.14
    Kate McNally
    Happy Father's Day/ Ronny Cox/ Songs...With Repercussions/ Wind RiverAncient Dreams/ Red June/ Ancient Dreams/ Organic RecordsMy Father Is Gone/ Bread &…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.27.14
    Kate McNally
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelEdmund Dale/ Carol Langstaff/ What Wonderous Love/ Carol LangstaffSee See Rider/ Regina Carter/ Southern Comfort/ SonyI Don't…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.23.14
    Kate McNally
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe First Song Is For You/ Tom Paxton/ Comedians & Angels/ Appleseed RecordsFisherman's Blues/ Young Dubliners/ Red/ Om Town…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 12.1.13
    Kate McNally
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSolo Le Pido A Dios/ The Mammals/ Departure/ Humble AbodeWoodstock/ Joni Mitchell/ Ladies of the Canyon/ Warner BrothersClyde…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Calendar
    Kate McNally
    Wednesday, November 13>>>Ani DiFranco at the Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com 207-935-7292Friday,…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.28.13
    Kate McNally
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label Old, Old House/ Hit And Run Bluegrass/ Beauty Fades/ Hit and Run Bluegrass Yesterday's Wine/ George Jones and Merle Haggard/…