Founding Fathers

This week, we're going deep into our country's founding through radio drama, the classic musical "1776," and the inside story of a New Hampshire-based…
As he left office, George Washington took to the newspaper to warn future generations about the forces he believed could destroy the republic; among them,…
The Enigma and Contradictions of Thomas JeffersonFor an Election Day broadcast, we go back to our country's founding with a recent book on Thomas Jefferson that challenges some of the cliches about our…