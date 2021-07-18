Founding Fathers

© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    Word of Mouth
    An Unconventional American History
    Erika Janik
    ,
    This week, we're going deep into our country's founding through radio drama, the classic musical "1776," and the inside story of a New Hampshire-based…
    The Exchange
    The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations
    As he left office, George Washington took to the newspaper to warn future generations about the forces he believed could destroy the republic; among them,…
    The Exchange
    The Enigma and Contradictions of Thomas Jefferson
    For an Election Day broadcast, we go back to our country's founding with a recent book on Thomas Jefferson that challenges some of the cliches about our…