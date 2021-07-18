-
A national conservation group has set up an $18 million fund to conserve forest in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, among other states, as a way to fight…
With parts of the West ablaze, how have long-standing firefighting practices reshaped forest ecology, both out West and here in the East?Listen to the…
We don't often think of trees when we speak of "harvest." Corn is harvested; apples, tomatoes, squash are the fruits of the annual autumnal rite which is…
The amount of New Hampshire land covered by forests is declining over time. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire's Carsey School of Public…
Hold off on lighting that open fire — chestnut trees being planted by the University of New Hampshire won't produce a crop for roasting for at least five…
Thoreau wrote, “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately.” His two years spent in solitude at Walden Pond left an indelible mark on the…
The Word of Mouth team shares some of their favorite finds from the past week that didn't quite make it to air...Cabin Porn: My boyfriend has a very…
If today's installment of Something Wild fell to my NH Audubon cohorts, it would be easy to feature our national symbol, the Bald Eagle--perfect for…
The patter of rain. Fingers of wind comb the canopy of tender leaves. These are exotic sounds of the new tree canopy in late May. New Hampshire forests…
While following deer trails in snow you'll find pellets of scat and tufts of hair – coarse grey and white hair, hollow in cross-section. A more coveted…