© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

foreclosure

  • dumont.JPG
    NH News
    Former Owner of Liquid Planet Water Park Accused of Fraud
    Todd Bookman
    ,
    A New Hampshire man who once chained himself to a giant water slide stands accused of securities fraud.Kevin Dumont opened the Liquid Planet Water Park in…