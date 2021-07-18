© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Folksoul

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 8.12.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    >>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Festival Calendar 8.9.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    August 14 & 15Peacham Acoustic Music Festival ~ Peacham, VTwww.pamfest.comPerformers include: Molly O’Brien & Rich Moore, Skip Gorman, Catamount Crossing,…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Calendar 8.11.13
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Monday, August 12>>>The Makem & Spain Brothers at the Lakeside Theater ~ Rangeley, ME ~ 207-864-5000Tuesday, August 13>>>The Makem & Spain Brothers at…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 7.28.2013
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelHouse Carpenter/ Irish Bastards/ Their Best/ Irish BastardsThe Books In My Library/ Nuala Kennedy And Oliver Schroer/ Songs From…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar (concerts, dances and festivals)
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Tuesday, July 16th>>>Bluegrass Gospel Project, Meetinghouse Park Summer Concert Series,Hampstead, NH 6 p.m.Wednesday, July 17>>>Carolina Chocolate Drops…