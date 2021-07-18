-
Economist and Harvard professor Mihir Desai uses philosophy, film, literature, and history to analyze finance as an institution built on morality and…
In his new book, economist Charles Wheelan untangles our complex monetary and banking systems, and why they've veered toward disaster at multiple points…
Many of today's police cars are outfitted with high tech cameras that can scan license plates across four lanes of traffic. They're designed to help stop…
Also known as the “banking act of 1933,” this law stemmed from the 1920s stock market crash and Great Depression that followed, with restrictions on banks…
It’s presented as the be-all end- all metric by economists, politicians, and newscasters, but what exactly is GDP? On today’s show, the surprisingly…
Two weeks ago Apple Pay was unveiled with great fanfare and claims that the mobile-payment system will make purchasing easier and more secure. On today’s…
The old adage goes, “money can’t buy you happiness”, but maybe you’re just not spending it right. From paying for experiences to spending on others, we'll…
New Hampshire will receive a share of more than $2.9 million as part of a national settlement with J.P. Morgan Securities. The investigation that prompted…
Valentine's day is creeping closer…a big day to celebrate abiding love or seal the deal on a new one with a diamond engagement ring. And now for the wet…
When the recession began, Americans started pinching their pennies and repaying debt, causing some to speculate that consumers might permanently abandon…