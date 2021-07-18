-
In Concord-native Meredith Tate’s new novel, a young woman is kidnapped after a drug deal goes badly. To summon help, she has an out-of-body experience.…
For much of human history, human beings have waged war against each other. In the new novel by Marko Kloos, that tendency to wage war remains as strong as…
About a dozen years ago, New Hampshire author David Elliott was in Germany on a book tour with his wife when she suggested they hop over the border into…
The Bookshelf: Meg Kearney's Adoption Stories, Real and ImaginedThe Bookshelf from NHPR is New Hampshire Public Radio's series on authors and books with ties to the Granite State. All Things Considered host Peter…
In the late 1880s, rail was creeping across western America, connecting towns and changing lives. The west was still relatively wild in those days, and…
Speculative fiction is a genre that takes us into a previously unimagined world - a world that, with a few plausible tweaks, becomes utopian, dystopian,…
Our Week of Summer Favorites continues with a look at teen reading. Smartphones, e-readers, and other internet-based content, like Twitter and Facebook,…
Michael Cunningham is best known as the author of The Hours, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in fiction, which imagines a fateful day in the life of Virginia…
Author, outspoken vegetarian, social media abstainer and writing teacher Jonathan Safran Foer is author of three novels: Everything Is Illuminated,…
10-Minute Writer's Workshop: Anita ShreveAnita Shreve had a small, but devoted following as a literary author when her second novel, The Pilot's Wife was named an Oprah Book Club pick. The…